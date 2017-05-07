COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

May 7

Pioneer Village Spring Open House

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, 1200 Higginson St., a late-19th-century village, will continue its annual Spring Open House from noon to 4 p.m. All Village buildings will be open, with costumed guides throughout the Village. The event will feature square-dancing, live music, pioneer-craftsman demonstrations, vendors, food, live animals, pioneer games for children and more. Admission and parking are free, but donations will be accepted. For more information, call (501) 580-6633.

First Presbyterian Church Anniversary Celebration

BATESVILLE — First Presbyterian Church, 775 E. Boswell, will commemorate its 175th anniversary as an active church in Batesville with services Sunday. Worship will take place at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, followed by a reception with refreshments, pictures and stories to share. For more information, call the church at (870) 793-3272.

May 8

UACCB Graduation

BATESVILLE ­­— The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville will hold its spring commencement ceremony at 7:30 p.m. in Independence Hall on the campus.

Democratic Party Meeting

BATESVILLE — The Democratic Party of Independence County will meet at 6 p.m. at Josie’s Steakhouse, 50 Riverbank Road. The featured speaker will be Batesville native Holly Dickson, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas.

White County Tea Party Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at IHOP, 3513 E. Race Ave. The public is invited. For more information, call (501) 322-3196 or email teaparty@itpwca.org.

May 9

Salad Luncheon

NEWPORT — The Newport Newcomers’ Club will have its annual salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church, Third and Laurel streets. Donations received at the door will be given to the Newport Elementary School backpack program, the Arkansas Center for Independence and the Jackson County Humane Society. All are invited to attend for food, fellowship and an opportunity to help these organizations help Newport.

May 10

Business Expo

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Business Expo, presented by FNBC, from 10 am. to 3 p.m. at the new Batesville Community Center and Aquatics Park. The theme is Luau. The Business to Business Trade Show, open to chamber members only, will take place from 10-11 a.m. The Business Expo will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Taste of the Chamber, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature local cuisine provided by chamber members. Booth rental is $175 or $150 for nonprofits. To reserve a booth, call (870) 793-2378 or visit membership@mybatesville.org.

May 13

Bloomin’ in the Bay and Blues &BBQ

FAIRFIELD BAY — Bloomin’ in the Bay, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Blues & BBQ, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will take place in Ed Leamon Park. Bloomin’ in the Bay — A Celebration of Spring is a free, family-friendly event featuring the Van Buren County Master Gardeners plant sale, a presentation on keyhole gardening, gifts, a butterfly garden, kids’ games, fairy gardens, a self-guided nature hike, hand-crafted items and food. Blues & BBQ — The Ultimate Backyard BBQ will offer culinary creations of local and out-of-town BBQ chefs, and the best BBQ will be chosen by a vote of the people. The Sean Sikes Band will perform, and there will be a bouncy house and arts and craft vendors. For more information, contact Dan Feuer at (501) 884-6012 or editor@fairfieldbaynews.com.

ONGOING

World War I Exhibit, Speaker

CALICO ROCK —The Calico Rock Museum, 104 Main St., is hosting a World War I commemorative event, A State of War: Calico Rock Remembers World War I, during May. The event includes an exhibit designed and fabricated in-house that focuses on the young men from the area who served in the war, the impact of the war in the area and a broader look at the war. A guest speaker is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (870) 297-6100 or email ggushue@gmail.com.

Art Contest

SALEM — The Salem Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9777 Auxiliary will sponsor an art contest for students and adults at the Fulton County Fair. The contest’s theme is What Red, White and Blue Means to Me, and entries can be any art medium. The age divisions are youth, 12 and younger; juniors, 13-18; and adults, 19 and older. All adult entries must be framed and wired and ready to hang, and youth and junior entries can be on heavy poster board with holes punched in the top and string or wire to hang. Enter online after June 1, and preregister by July 15. For more information, call the Salem VFW Auxiliary at (870) 371-0421 or the fair office at (870) 895-5565.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

AARP Smart Driver Class

HORSESHOE BEND — An AARP Smart Driver Class will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 16 at the Horseshoe Bend Library. The cost is $15 for AARP members with an AARP ID card and $20 for nonmembers. For more information or to register for the class, call Bancorpsouth at (870) 670-5131 or Marge Burge at (870) 670-5734.

Food Truck Friday

BATESVILLE — Area food trucks will rally at Riverside Park on May 19 to serve lunch and dinner during Food Truck Friday. There will be a wide variety of items to choose from served by The Mobile Dog, the Patty Wagon, Crossfire BBQ, A&B Custom Meats, Tropical Sno and more. For more information, contact Kyle Christopher at (870)-793-2378 or tourism@mybatesville.org.

Movies in the Park

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Parks Department will present a free showing of Disney’s Moana at 8:30 p.m. May 19 at Riverside Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, grab dinner from the food trucks, and watch a movie on the banks of the White River. For more information, contact Kyle Christopher at (870)-793-2378 or tourism@mybatesville.org.

