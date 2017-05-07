LR raises reward for info on death

The city of Little Rock said Saturday that it is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Ramiya Reed was fatally shot in November. City officials have said Reed's death was the catalyst for an increase in violent crime this year. Preliminary police data show 1,080 violent crimes from Jan. 1 to April 24, a 19 percent increase compared with the same time period in 2016.

The reward for information was initially set at $20,000, but that amount was raised to $40,000 in December, according to a news release.

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore said an arrest in the girl's case is a top priority for the Little Rock Police Department.

"Police have been investigating, but with little cooperation from potential witnesses who could help bring justice for this grieving family," Moore said in the release. "It's my hope that this increased reward amount will motivate someone to do the right thing and speak up for Ramiya."

