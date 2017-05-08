Local sports roundup

PREP BASEBALL

BENTONVILLE HIGH 3, KANSAS CITY (MO.) ROCKHURST 2

Destyn Adkins’ triple drove in Karson Coffee with the winning run as Bentonville slipped past Rockhurst in nonconference action Saturday at the Tiger Athletic Complex. Coffee led off the seventh with a single before Adkins hit his triple over the centerfielder’s head to drive in the winning run. This came after Rockhurst had scored a run to tie it in the top half of the inning. The Tigers (18-10) did all of their other scoring in the bottom of the third after Cade Lastovica and Adkins drew walks. Kam’ron Mays-Hunt’s infield single drove in Lastovica, while Justin Hines drove in Adkins with a sacrifice fly. Austin Garrett, who pitched 2.1 innings in relief of starter Jacob Williams, picked up the win for Bentonville, which will play Friday in the Class 7A state tournament.

FAYETTEVILLE 13, KANSAS CITY (MO.) ROCKHURST 10

The Purple’Dogs erupted for a 10-run fifth inning to rally for the nonconference victory on Saturday. Both teams pounded out 14 hits apiece and used a combined seven pitchers in the shootout. Logan Carr was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs, Alex Blagg was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs, Jackson Sloan was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and Emory Kincaid was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs to pace Fayetteville (17-13). Jeff Sinacore was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs. Barrett Banister tripled and scored a team-high three runs. Fayetteville’s Greydon Turner struck out seven and allowed two earned runs on four hits in four innings to pick up the win. Garrett Williams recorded the save by shutting out Rockhurst in the seventh inning.

PREP SOFTBALL

FARMINGTON 7, ALMA 0

Freshman McKenzi Bogan threw a three-hit shutout and struck out seven to help the Lady Cardinals win the consolation game of the 5A-West Conference Tournament. Senior slugger Brandy Wallace was 4-for-4 with three RBIs to pace the offense. Cambre Strange was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI. Farmington (23-8) won the 5A-West regular season title by posting a 12-0 record in league play. It will be the No. 3 seed from the conference in the state tournament and plays at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Sherwood.

State sports briefs

SOFTBALL

Razorbacks open with Tide

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will open with Alabama on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The game will start at 11 a.m. and is scheduled to be televised on the SEC Network. Alabama (40-15, 12-11) is the No. 5 seed and Arkansas (31-21, 7-17) is the No. 13 seed. The winner will meet No. 4-seed Texas A&M (42-9, 16-7) at 11 a.m. Thursday. On Sunday, the Razorbacks closed the regular season with a 10-0 loss to Georgia at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. Georgia (33-21, 6-18) finished the game by scoring two runs in the sixth inning and five in the seventh.