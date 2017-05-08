Home /
State police: Arkansas man killed in wreck after trying to pass vehicle
An Arkansas driver was killed Saturday morning after he tried to pass another vehicle and instead ran into it, according to a preliminary crash report.
Brent Godwin, 56, of Mammoth Spring was driving his 2012 Honda south on U.S. 63 in Fulton County when he tried to pass a 2016 Dodge in a no-passing zone around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Arkansas State Police said.
While Godwin was trying to pass the Dodge, it made a left turn, and he drove into it, police said.
Godwin sustained fatal injuries in the crash, the report said, and the 71-year-old driver of the Dodge was injured.
Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.
There have been 165 deaths on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.
