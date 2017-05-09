Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 09, 2017, 12:16 p.m.

AP source: Clinton aide Abedin didn't send as many emails as FBI director said

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:16 a.m.

In this photo taken Jan. 5, 2011, then-New York Rep. Anthony Weiner and his wife, Huma Abedin, an aide to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, are pictured after a ceremonial swearing in of the 112th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin says she is separating from husband Anthony Weiner after another sexting revelation involving the former congressman from New York. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)


WASHINGTON — A top aide to Hillary Clinton did not forward "hundreds and thousands" of emails to her husband's laptop as FBI Director James Comey recently testified to Congress, according to a person familiar with the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server.

Comey, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, provided new details about the email server investigation and his reason for alerting Congress just before Election Day to the new discovery of emails on the laptop of former Rep. Anthony Weiner. The congressman separated last year from Huma Abedin, the Clinton aide.

He said Abedin was in the practice of forwarding emails to the laptop to be printed out for Clinton, saying at one point that "hundreds and thousands" had been forwarded.

But a person familiar with the investigation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the testimony publicly, said that was a misstatement of the number of emails involved.

Comey said that some of the emails contained classified information, but the person said Abedin never forwarded anything that was marked classified.

The FBI had no immediate comment Tuesday.

