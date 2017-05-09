Arkansas man dies 6 days after being hit by vehicle

A 60-year-old Newport man died Monday, nearly a week after he was hit by a vehicle, Arkansas State Police said.

Stanley W. Cagle was struck shortly before 9 p.m. May 2 by a GMC Yukon that was traveling east on McLain Street near State Street in Newport, according to a report.

Cagle died Monday from injuries sustained in the crash, the report said. No one else was hurt.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

There have been at least 167 fatalities in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.