Driver hurt, passenger killed when car runs off Arkansas street, hits tree

A 58-year-old Pine Bluff man was killed late Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was riding in ran off a street and hit a tree, authorities said.

Enoch Scott Jr. was a passenger in a 2002 Toyota that was heading west on 17th Avenue near Willow Street in Pine Bluff when it ran off the road, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Toyota then veered off the road and crashed into a tree, the report said.

Scott suffered fatal injuries. The driver, 51-year-old Kenneth Porter of Arlington, Texas, was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of his injuries.

The report also didn't indicate what may have caused the Toyota to leave the roadway. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

There have been at least 167 deaths in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.