Jaylen Barford returning for senior year

— Arkansas guard Jaylen Barford is returning for his senior season.

Barford made the announcement in an open letter titled "One More Year" on Tuesday, nearly a month after declaring for the NBA Draft without signing an agent April 14. He averaged 12.8 points in his first season at Arkansas last year.

"As I went through this process, I knew I wanted one more year to wear that Razorback jersey and go to battle with my teammates," Barford wrote. "My daughter drives me every day. Seeing her smile and run around trying to act like me, it makes me want to set a good example for her to look up to. My mom always wanted me to graduate college. Not many people in my family have walked across that stage, so getting a college degree would not only be a big milestone for me, but my entire family."

Fellow guard Daryl Macon declared for the draft the same day and has not announced whether he plans to turn pro or come back. Macon has until May 24 to decide whether he is returning.

Barford excelled in his first year with the program after transferring from junior college and was a key piece of the Razorbacks’ 26-10 season that culminated in an NCAA Tournament appearance and a close second-round loss to eventual national champion North Carolina.

"The way last season ended still drives me to this day," Barford wrote. "That bitter taste in our mouths is still there and we have unfinished business to take care of next season."

In addition to ranking third on the team in scoring, he chipped in 3.8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He averaged a team-best 15.7 points per game in the final 10 games of the season as Arkansas put together some of its best basketball.

“When I came to Fayetteville I didn’t realize how important Razorback Basketball was to this state, but this place means a lot to me now and it always will," Barford wrote. "Growing up in Tennessee and being recruited by only one school in my home state, it is incredible to know this fan base has my back.

"To see where I came from in junior college and now in the SEC, I know I can still get better. I want to continue to improve my game."

The decision to return made sense. Barford wasn't on a draft board or invited to the NBA Draft combine in Chicago this week. But declaring early allowed him to receive valuable input from NBA personnel in a move that mirrored what Moses Kingsley did a year ago.