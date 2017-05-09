Little Rock police say man slain in carjacking

A man was shot and fatally wounded during a carjacking Monday night in southwest Little Rock, police said.

The victim, a Hispanic male whom police said was in his mid-20s, was shot in the torso in the 8300 block of Stanton Road just after 9:30 p.m., police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

McClanahan described the shooting suspect as a black male in his mid-20s, who was wearing a white shirt with another white shirt covering his face. He was last seen in a brown 2004-07 Nissan Maxima, the victim's car.

The homicide is the city's 23rd of the year and the second of the day. A woman was found shot to death Monday morning in the 2500 block of South Arch Street.

Little Rock police were also working a second shooting Monday night at about 9:30 p.m.

According to police spokesman officer Steve Moore, an unidentified man was in serious condition after a shooting in the 10500 block of West Markham Street. The man was shot in the shoulder and stomach in a "domestic-related" shooting, he said.

Metro on 05/09/2017