Arkansas State Police pursuit ends in death of motorcyclist, authorities say

A motorcyclist was killed after he drove into the back of an SUV while being pursued by Arkansas State Police on Monday afternoon, police said.

Nicholes Koegel, 36, of Jonesboro was headed north “at a high rate of speed” on Arkansas 141 in Craighead County around 3 p.m. Monday when his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle drifted from the inside lane to the outer lane and hit the back of a 2008 Kia driven by Christie Harrison, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

State police said Harrison, 44, was injured in the crash. The Jonesboro woman was driving an SUV, a Jonesboro Police Department news release said.

Koegel was fatally injured in the crash, according to the report.

In reply to an email about Koegel’s wreck, state police spokesman Liz Chapman said that a Highway Patrol trooper was pursuing a driver on Arkansas 141 on Monday at 3 p.m. “when the subject that was being pursued was involved in a collision” and killed.

State police said the Jonesboro Police Department is investigating the accident. The chase will be reviewed to make sure it complied with state police policy, Chapman said.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

There have been 168 deaths on state roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.