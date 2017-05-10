Former ESPN top 25 and FSU guard to join Arkansas women's basketball program

Former Florida State guard A'Tyanna Gaulden has announced plans to transfer to Arkansas after visiting Fayetteville on Monday and Tuesday.

She played in 21 games and averaged 1.1 points, 0.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 5.7 minutes a game as a freshman. She'll have three years of eligibility at Arkansas.

Gaulden played at Americus Sumter High School in Ocilla, Ga. prior to signing with the Seminoles. She was named the Atlanta Journal Constitution Player of the Year as a senior after averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebonds, 7.5 assists and 6.3 steals a game.

ESPN rated Gaulden the No. 6 guard and the No. 23 overall prospect in the nation for the 2016 class.