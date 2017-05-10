Arkansas man, 54, dies in kayak accident

HEBER SPRINGS -- A Scott man died in a kayaking accident on the Little Red River, the Cleburne County sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Rescue crews recovered the body of Lendon Brewer, 54, shortly after getting a report about 9 p.m. Friday that Brewer had gone out in a kayak about 6 p.m. but had not returned.

Crews from the sheriff's office, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and others responded to the scene.

Though still under investigation, authorities believe Brewer's death was accidental, Sheriff Chris Brown said in a news release.

The death marked the first drowning fatality of 2017 in Cleburne County, Brown said.

State Desk on 05/10/2017