Three UA sites listed for alcohol permits

FAYETTEVILLE -- Permit applications to sell alcohol at University of Arkansas, Fayetteville basketball and baseball facilities have been filed with state authorities, but there are "no current plans" to expand sales to those venues, UA's athletic director said in a letter submitted to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.

Levy Premium Foodservice LP sent in alcohol sales permit applications for baseball facility Baum Stadium and basketball venue Bud Walton Arena, as well as for gymnastics and volleyball site Barnhill Arena.

The three applications were included in a list of permit requests that the state division published on its website Monday. On Tuesday, state regulators disclosed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette permit application documentation, including Athletic Director Jeff Long's letter.

The university in 2014 began limited alcohol sales at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, with approximately 9,000 fans in premium seating able to purchase beer and wine at indoor "club" areas. Alcohol sales for six football games that year totaled $234,918 for vendor Sodexo, with UA receiving $26,126 in net revenue, according to figures released by UA.

No announcement from UA has been made about expanding alcohol sales, and the permit applications come as the university switches athletic event concessionaire services from Sodexo to Levy after a bid process. In addition to three new permit applications, Levy submitted a request to replace Sodexo as the alcohol sales permit-holder for Razorback Stadium.

Documentation submitted to Alcoholic Beverage Control by Levy includes Long's letter, dated April 21.

"This letter will serve as authorization for Levy to take the necessary steps to obtain a license for the storage and sale of alcoholic beverages in designated areas of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Bud Walton Arena, Baum Stadium, and Barnhill Arena," Long states in the letter, going on to list the same areas of Razorback Stadium where beer and wine are sold currently.

"Authorization is being provided to obtain a permit for Bud Walton Arena, Baum Stadium, and Barnhill Arena, although there are no current plans to approve the sale of alcoholic beverages during intercollegiate athletic events in those venues," Long's letter states.

In response to an email and voice messages seeking comment Tuesday, UA spokesman Kevin Trainor referred a reporter to Long's letter.

The permits list as the applicant Andrew Lipson, a manager for UA's main campus food service provider Chartwells Dining Services.

"I don't know the details," said Lipson.

Levy is a sister company of Chartwells, with both a part of Compass Group North America. Lipson said his name is on the permit pending the Arkansas arrival of a Levy manager.

UA is a member of the Southeastern Conference, which prohibits alcohol sales in general seating and public areas of on-campus sporting venues, Trainor has said.

A report last month from The Advocate in Baton Rouge quoted SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey as saying the policy will likely be reviewed.

"At some point, I'm relatively certain there will be further review of the prohibition," said Sankey, according to The Advocate. "That doesn't predict any outcome. We'll see what the future holds in that policy, but right now it's in place."

An annual conference meeting is scheduled for early June.

Other schools outside the SEC have taken a more expansive approach to alcohol sales, including the University of Texas at Austin, which in 2015 began selling alcohol at locations throughout its football stadium. The Austin-American Statesman reported sales totaling $3.1 million for six games in 2016. The University of Texas at Austin also sells beer, wine and margaritas at its basketball arena, according to the school's website.

UA selected Levy to provide athletic events catering and concessions beginning July 1. Long's letter states that approval for Levy to sell beer and wine at Razorback Stadium "is contingent upon the completion of the formal contract for concessions and catering rights in Athletic venues."

In a deal signed with Sodexo in 2014, the university received 40 percent of alcoholic beverage net sales.

State approval of a permit application occurs no sooner than 30 days from the verified posting of a placard notifying the public at the site about a request to sell alcohol, said Judy Chwalinski, administrative analyst for Alcoholic Beverage Control. No placards were visible at the venues late Tuesday.

A newspaper notice also must be published, Chwalinski said.

The permit applications are being shared with local authorities in Fayetteville and Washington County, as is typical for permit requests, Chwalinski said. She said Levy paid $2,500 for each new "large attendance facility" application -- a total of $7,500 -- which did not include the stadium.

Approval rests with Bud Roberts, director of Alcoholic Beverage Control, and a five-person board appointed by the governor.

The board meets on the third Wednesday of every month.

