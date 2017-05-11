GOLF

Razorbacks fail to advance

The No. 13 Arkansas women's team had its best round of the week Wednesday at the NCAA Columbus Regional with a 12-over-par, but it was not good enough to advance to the NCAA championships.

The Razorbacks finished in eighth place at 46 over, two strokes behind Michigan, which secured the sixth and final spot on the Scarlet Course at Ohio State University. No. 12 South Carolina had the round of the regional with an even-par 288 to surge into a tie for first with SEC champion Florida at 22 over. The other qualifying teams from Columbus, Ohio, were No. 5 Florida State (27 over), Ohio State (29 over) and Purdue (40 over).

Arkansas' Cara Gorlei was the top finisher among teams not advancing to the NCAA championships, and the sophomore's 4-over 220 will allow her to participate as an individual at the NCAA championships.

Florida's Kelly Grassel and South Carolina's Ana Pelaez tied for individual medalist honors at even-par 216.

Arkansas junior Alana Uriell finished in a tie for 30th at 12 over, while senior Summar Roachell tied for 48th at 16 over, sophomore Kaylee Benton tied for 51st at 17 over and sophomore Maria Fassi tied for 67th at 21 over.

-- Tom Murphy

Arkansas Tech wins Super Regional

The Arkansas Tech University women won the NCAA Division II Central Super Regional on Wednesday at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Golden Suns shot the low round Wednesday with an 11-over-par 295 to win by 13 strokes over Augustana.

Arkansas Tech's Pia Nunbhakdi was the individual tournament medalist, finishing 8-over 221 and winning by three strokes over Henderson State University's Sarah Wright and Augustana's Sierra Langlie. Anna Frandsen finished tied for seventh at 16 over for the Golden Suns.

Henderson State University will join Arkansas Tech and Augustana at the national championships May 17-20 at Findlay Country Club in Findlay, Ohio. Led by Wright's 11-over 224, the Lady Reddies had the made up nine strokes and jumped up four spots to finish at 78 over, four strokes over Northeastern (Okla.) State for the final team spot.

Wonder Boys advance to nationals

The Arkansas Tech University men secured the fourth and final spot to the national championships after a 14-under-par 274 on Wednesday in the final round of the NCAA Division II Midwest/Central Super Rewgional at Awarii Dunes Golf Course in Axtell, Neb.

The Wonder Boys finished nine strokes behind tournament champion Central Missouri, four behind Ferris State and two in back of Lindenwood with an 840 total.

Putter Srinoon led Arkansas Tech with an 8-under 208, which was good enough for a tie for 11th in the individual standings. Jonathan Echberg tied for 15th for the Wonder Boys, a stroke behind at 7 under.

Henderson State University finished tied for 12th at 855, while Harding University was 15th at 857. Price Murphree led the Reddies and Alex Williamson led the Bisons, both shooting a 7-under 209.

Carson Roberts of Conway finished tied for 37th (3 under) for Washburn, which finished tied for 10th as a team (853).

Missouri Southern's Connor Neil, a Springdale Har-Ber graduate, tied for 11th (8-under 208) playing as an individual.

The Division II national championships is set for May 22-26 at Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla.

FOOTBALL

Dean set to transfer

Defensive end Daytrieon Dean announced Wednesday he was transferring out of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville program.

Dean, a 6-3, 281-pound sophomore from Fort Smith Northside, redshirted for the Razorbacks in 2015 and did not play last season.

"I want to thank Coach B and his coaching staff for all the endless support," Dean wrote in a post to his Twitter account, referring to Razorbacks Coach Bret Bielema. "I also want to thank all the academic people who helped guide me through classes. Me and my family have decided that it would be in my best interest to transfer. This decision was not easy and took a lot of prayer and thought. I will always be an Arkansas kid at heart."

Dean, ranked as high as the No. 8 recruit in Arkansas, was a three-star prospect and an early enrollee in the spring of 2015.

-- Tom Murphy

Sports on 05/11/2017