Youth ejected, killed after vehicle lands on him in Arkansas crash

A youth was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle that then landed on him Thursday morning, state police say.

According to a preliminary crash report, the minor was riding in a 2004 Toyota headed east on U.S. 64 in Faulkner County about 8:30 a.m. when it hit the rear end of a John Deere vehicle also headed east.

The boy was ejected from the vehicle, which overturned and came to rest on top of him, officials said.

The driver of the Toyota, Halea Knight, 35 of Vilonia, and a female youth who was also a passenger were hurt in the crash.

Conditions were reportedly cloudy and dry at the time of the crash.

The death is the 171st on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.