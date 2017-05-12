Arkansas police officer placed on leave after arrest

An Arkansas police officer has been placed on leave after he was arrested on an aggravated assault complaint in Randolph County Thursday, authorities said.

Jonesboro Police Officer Garrett Thomason has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by Arkansas State Police and an internal investigation by the Jonesboro Police Department's office of professional standards, according to a news release.

Thomason was arrested Thursday on an aggravated assault complaint in Randolph County, the release said.

Police did not specify in the release what agency arrested Thomason or the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

The Randolph County sheriff's office did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Thomason started working at the Jonesboro Police Department on July 1, 2016, spokesman Paul Holmes said in an email.

While the investigation is ongoing, that agency is "unable to provide additional information," the release said.