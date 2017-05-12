DL Alim McNeill talks Hogs and possible visit

Highly recruited defensive lineman Alim McNeill talked about his interest in Arkansas and his plans to visit Fayetteville on this week's Recruiting Thursday radio show.

McNeill, 6-2, 270 pounds of Raleigh (N.C.) Sanderson, has 37 scholarship offers from Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Florida, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan and others. He praised defensive line coach John Scott Jr. for his approach in recruiting.

He recorded 84 tackles (18 for loss), 6 sacks, an interception, 2 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumbles and a pass deflection as a junior. He has impressive weight room numbers with a 350-pound bench press, a 450-pound squat and a 285-pound power clean.