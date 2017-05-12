Home /
The Recruiting Guy
DL Alim McNeill talks Hogs and possible visit
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
Highly recruited defensive lineman Alim McNeill talked about his interest in Arkansas and his plans to visit Fayetteville on this week's Recruiting Thursday radio show.
McNeill, 6-2, 270 pounds of Raleigh (N.C.) Sanderson, has 37 scholarship offers from Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Florida, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan and others. He praised defensive line coach John Scott Jr. for his approach in recruiting.
He recorded 84 tackles (18 for loss), 6 sacks, an interception, 2 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumbles and a pass deflection as a junior. He has impressive weight room numbers with a 350-pound bench press, a 450-pound squat and a 285-pound power clean.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: DL Alim McNeill talks Hogs and possible visit
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.