Friday, May 12, 2017, 12:50 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

DL Alim McNeill talks Hogs and possible visit

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.

Arkansas assistant coach John Scott Jr. directs his players Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during spring practice at the UA practice facility in Fayetteville.

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas assistant coach John Scott Jr. directs his players Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during spring practice at the UA practice facility in Fayetteville.

Highly recruited defensive lineman Alim McNeill talked about his interest in Arkansas and his plans to visit Fayetteville on this week's Recruiting Thursday radio show.

McNeill, 6-2, 270 pounds of Raleigh (N.C.) Sanderson, has 37 scholarship offers from Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Florida, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan and others. He praised defensive line coach John Scott Jr. for his approach in recruiting.

He recorded 84 tackles (18 for loss), 6 sacks, an interception, 2 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumbles and a pass deflection as a junior. He has impressive weight room numbers with a 350-pound bench press, a 450-pound squat and a 285-pound power clean.

