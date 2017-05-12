Home / Latest News /
Police: Man fires handgun, shotgun into air in Little Rock; witnesses 'refused to cooperate'
By Emma Pettit
A man fired shots from a handgun and shotgun into the air after he got into an argument with another person in Little Rock Thursday afternoon, police said.
Officers were sent to a parking lot at 6221 Colonel Glenn Road around 3 p.m. after getting a call about a disturbance with a weapon, according to a police report.
Employees and customers inside a nearby business gave a name of the alleged gunman as well as a description of his vehicle, a silver 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, the report said. But beyond that, they "refused to cooperate with police," the report said.
As investigators were collecting shell casings, a person who would not say his or her name told an officer that the shooter had fired several shots from a handgun and one shot from a shotgun into the air after he got in an argument with another person who already left the scene, according to the report.
The man named as a suspect had not been arrested as of late Friday morning, according to online jail records.
titleist10 says... May 12, 2017 at 12:37 p.m.
People want the police to act but refuse to cooperate with them-they get what they deserve
