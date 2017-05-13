Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, May 13, 2017, 2:06 p.m.

Arkansas woman arrested in son’s stabbing death

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 11:41 a.m.

jessie-mae-johnson-55

PHOTO BY CONWAY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jessie Mae Johnson, 55

A Conway woman was arrested Saturday morning after she fatally stabbed her 38-year-old son, police said.

Jessie Mae Johnson, 55, faces a first-degree murder charge, according to a Conway Police Department news release.

Police said the stabbing happened at a home on Appalachian Drive. Witnesses reported seeing 38-year-old Christopher Helms curse his mother, then watched as Johnson stabbed her son with a kitchen knife, authorities said.

When police arrived, Johnson was holding her son and trying to give him CPR, the release said. Authorities said Helms’ sister was also trying to revive him.

Police said alcohol might have “played a role” in Helms’ death.

Johnson is being held in the Faulkner County jail without bail, according to online records.

titleist10 says... May 13, 2017 at 1:07 p.m.

Younghog?

AuntPetunia says... May 13, 2017 at 2:01 p.m.

It's sad that she will have to spend Mother's Day in jail

