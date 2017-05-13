Arkansas woman arrested in son’s stabbing death

A Conway woman was arrested Saturday morning after she fatally stabbed her 38-year-old son, police said.

Jessie Mae Johnson, 55, faces a first-degree murder charge, according to a Conway Police Department news release.

Police said the stabbing happened at a home on Appalachian Drive. Witnesses reported seeing 38-year-old Christopher Helms curse his mother, then watched as Johnson stabbed her son with a kitchen knife, authorities said.

When police arrived, Johnson was holding her son and trying to give him CPR, the release said. Authorities said Helms’ sister was also trying to revive him.

Police said alcohol might have “played a role” in Helms’ death.

Johnson is being held in the Faulkner County jail without bail, according to online records.