Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock. CBS’ Face the Nation — Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates. 9:30 a.m., KTHVTV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Schumer; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Mark Warner, D-Va. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
