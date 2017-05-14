Wrecks in state claim 2 lives

An El Dorado man died after a single-vehicle accident Friday night in Union County, according to a preliminary report released Saturday by the Arkansas State Police.

Corey Lee Halcomb, 27, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle east on 19th Street just before 8 p.m. Friday when he crossed the centerline and struck a mailbox, gas meter, power pole and a tree, according to the report.

Halcomb was taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, where he was pronounced dead, the report said.

State police said it was raining and roads were wet at the time of the accident.

Also Saturday, state police reported that a Texas man died after an accident in Sebastian County earlier this month.

Codie Bienek, 25, of Livingston, Texas, was a passenger on a 1999 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Kenneth Stephenson, 34, of Denham Springs, La., according to a preliminary state police report.

The motorcycle was speeding east on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith about 10:30 p.m. May 2 when it struck a curb and crashed, throwing the men from the motorcycle, the report said.

Both men were injured, and Bienek died after the accident, according to the report. It did not say when he died.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police said.

Metro on 05/14/2017