5-year-old boy goes missing in woods for 8 hours, later found unhurt
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:05 a.m.
ACTON, Maine — Officials say a 5-year-old New Jersey boy who became separated from his family during a hike and went missing for nearly eight hours has been found unhurt in the woods in Maine.
Wardens say a volunteer rescuer and her dog found Christopher Grecco at around 2 a.m. Monday in Acton. Handler Dorothy Smail told WCSH-TV that the boy was on lying on the ground and playing dead because he thought her dog was a fox.
The boy was reunited with his family.
The search was launched Sunday evening after the boy became separated from a group of relatives hiking along a trail near the New Hampshire border. The group said he vanished around 6:30 p.m., and the family called the sheriff's office two hours later.
