Monday, May 15, 2017, 9:47 a.m.

Little Rock police investigate double homicide

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 9:02 a.m. Updated today at 9:45 a.m.

police-investigate-a-double-homicide-monday-morning-in-a-mobile-home-community-on-chicot-road-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY EMMA PETTIT

Police investigate a double homicide Monday morning in a mobile home community on Chicot Road in Little Rock.

Photos by Emma Pettit

11500 Chicot Road

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a double killing on the city's southwest side.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly before 9 a.m. that police were on scene of a double homicide at 11500 Chicot Road, which is the address of the Whispering Hills mobile home park.

Dispatch records show officers were called there about 8:15 a.m. to investigate "unknown trouble."

Further details, including the causes of death and whether police had made an arrest, weren't immediately known. Authorities said additional information would be released later at the scene.

The killings are the 24th and 25th of the year in Little Rock.

The homicide scene in Little Rock is less than two-and-a-half miles north of the 7000 block of Myrtle Lane in Mabelvale, where one person was killed in a shooting Saturday night. It wasn't clear if investigators believe the cases are connected.

Check back for updates.

