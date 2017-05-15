Man knocked unconscious when 4 attack, rob him at North Little Rock park, he tells police

A 31-year-old homeless man told police that he was “jumped” and knocked unconscious by four people at a North Little Rock park late last week.

An officer with the North Little Rock Police Department was flagged down by the victim around 11:35 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West 18th Street, a report states.

The exact time of the robbery was not immediately clear.

The victim told authorities that he heard someone at a park in the 1400 bock of West 18th Street yell his name, at which point he turned around and was attacked by four people: three white males and one black male.

Listed as stolen from the victim were his iPhone 4, $40 in cash and his clothes.

Police noted that the victim was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock after complaining of pain to his head and ribs.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.