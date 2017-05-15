Woman robbed after getting ride home from Little Rock Waffle House, police say

A 40-year-old Little Rock woman was robbed by the person who gave her a ride home from a Waffle House on Saturday morning, police said.

The victim was at the Waffle House at 4200 S. University Ave. in Little Rock when she spoke to the man and got a ride home around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The robber walked the woman to her front door in the 3100 block of Center Street but then pushed her to the ground and took her purse, police said. The woman’s debit card, driver’s license and cellphone were all inside her bag at the time, according to the report.

The woman refused medical attention and did not seem to be hurt, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.