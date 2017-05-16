Arkansas woman dies after being ejected from pickup in crash on state highway, officials say

An Arkansas woman was killed after she was ejected from a pickup in a crash on a state highway in Lonoke County Monday morning, officials said.

A 2008 Dodge Ram was heading north on Arkansas 319 at 10:21 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The pickup veered out of control and overturned, ejecting two people, police said.

A passenger, 30-year-old Savannah Carol Knight of Beebe, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver, 33-year-old Christopher Kennamer of Cabot, was injured and taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Conditions were reportedly clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 176 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.