ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

Preservation winners

Students from Faulkner, Pope, Stone, White and Craighead counties were the top winners in the 26th annual "Preserve Our Past" art and essay invitational sponsored by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, part of Arkansas Heritage Month 2017 activities.

First-place winners: In the art division, Megan Grace Homeier of Ahlf Junior High School, Searcy (grades 7-8), for a drawing of the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in Little Rock, and Lanie Singleton of Greenbrier Westside School (grades 5-6) for a drawing of the Cedar Creek Bridge at Petit Jean State Park. In the essay division, Jada Parker of Pottsville Junior High School (grades 7-8) for a piece on the Latimore Tourist Home in Russellville and Isabella DeLeuil of Atkins Middle School (grades 5-6) for a piece about Bruce Hall.

A complete list of winners, runners-up and honorable mentions is available at arkansaspreservation.com/blog/preserve-our-past-art-and-essay-winners-announced. The artwork will be on display through May at the Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock. A list of past winners is available online at arkansaspreservation.com/Learn-More/preserve-our-past-winners.

Concert series

Guitarist and singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell will open Oxford American magazine's 2017-2018 Concert Series on Aug. 26 at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock.

The season is divided into three sub-series of four concerts each (except as noted, all performances, 8 p.m., South on Main):

• Americana: Aug. 26 -- Rodney Crowell; Oct. 5 -- Parker Millsap; Feb. 15 -- Lindi Ortega; May 3 -- country-gospel singer/guitarist Bonnie Bishop.

• Archetypes & Troubadours: Sept. 21 -- Alabama duo The Secret Sisters; Nov. 9 -- guitarist/activist and recent Grammy-winner Fantastic Negrito; March 15 -- Bhi Bhiman; May 10 -- Birds of Chicago.

• Jazz: Sept. 7 -- Trumpeter Theo Croker and his quintet; Dec. 7 -- The Latin Jazz All Stars as a sextet (Steve Turre, trombone; Nestor Torres, flute; Elio Villafranca, piano; Chembo Corniel, congas;, Richardo Rodriguez, bass; and Diego Lopez, drums). Feb. 1 -- singer Catherine Russell; April 5 -- saxophonist Melissa Aldana leads a quartet. The performers will also conduct free master classes at the University of Central Arkansas, Conway.

The series also includes the premiere of the No Tears Suite, a 30-minute, large-ensemble jazz composition by Little Rock pianist Chris Parker, 6 p.m. Sept. 23 on a stage at the Magnolia Mobil station at the Central High National Historic Site, 2125 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive, Little Rock.

Oxford American is producing the concert to honor the 60th anniversary of the desegregation of the Little Rock schools and to "use music as a catalyst for community unity." Joining Parker will be drummer Brian Blade, bassist Bill Huntington, singers Kelley Hurt and I.J. Routen and area woodwind and horn players. Admission is free.

Twelve-show ticket packages are $332-$464. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit Metrotix.com.

Style on 05/16/2017