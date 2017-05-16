Man shot in foot during robbery outside Arkansas apartment complex, police say

A 40-year-old man was shot and hurt during a robbery Monday night outside a northeast Arkansas apartment, police say.

The Jonesboro Police Department responded around 8:50 p.m. to shots fired in the 2700 block of Kristal Drive, according to a news release.

Marcus Mosley of Blytheville was found shot in the foot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Mosley was taken to a local hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to authorities.

It was not immediately clear what was taken from Mosley during the robbery.

Police said Tuesday morning that an investigation is ongoing and that information regarding the shooter was not available.