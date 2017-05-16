Neighbors adds another highly regarded transfer

Oklahoma transfer Chelsea Dungee has announced plans to attend Arkansas and play for Coach Mike Neighbors.

Dungee started 18 of 33 games and averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists and was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team this past season.

Dungee made 37.9 percent of her field goal attempts, including 33.8 percent from 3-point range. Her final game with the Sooners was against Neighbors' Washington team in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March.

ESPN rated Dungee a 4-star prospect, the No. 15 guard and No. 61 overall prospect in the nation for the 2016 class. She averaged 18.4 points and 4.7 rebounds a contest during her senior season at Sapulpa (Okla.) High School near Tulsa.

“Chelsea saying yes to the Arkansas Razorbacks is the jumpstart we need to reinvigorate our regional visibility,” Neighbors said. “She is widely known for being ultra-competitive and willing to do whatever it takes to help her team. Chelsea has international experience winning a gold-medal with USA Basketball and she was an All-Big 12 freshman team performer at Oklahoma.

“She is a perfect fit for our style of play and will make an impact for us both in her transfer year and in our future. Chelsea played for Darlene Calip, who I worked alongside of at Tulsa, and so I am confident we have added a much-needed and high-quality player to our Razorback roster."

Dungee helped the USA Basketball U16 squad to a gold medal at the 2013 FIBA Americas Championships.

The 5-11 guard joins Florida State transfer A’Tyanna Gaulden as new additions to the Razorbacks' roster this month. Both will sit out the 2017-18 season because of NCAA transfer rules.

Arkansas also has signed high school seniors Grayce Spangler (Fayetteville), Tayla Thomas (Arlington, Texas) and Macy Weaver (Stillman Valley, Ill.), as well as junior college transfer Raven Baker-Northcross, a Malvern native who has played the past two seasons at Chipola College in Florida.