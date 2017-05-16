On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: It always seemed very logical to me to believe in God; how else can you explain how the universe got started? Why do some people refuse to believe in God, in spite of the evidence? I have a cousin who's like this.

-- D.B.M.

DEAR D.B.M: People who deny that God exists may give several reasons for their feelings. For example, they may say they reject God because they can't understand why He doesn't do something about all the evil in the world. Or they may say they're turned off by the hypocrisy of Christians they've known.

But the real reason most deny God's existence can be summarized in one word: pride. They want to run their own lives, and they don't want anyone -- especially God -- to interfere with the way they're living. They want to be in control of everything they do, and they know that if they were to believe in God, they'd have to change their lifestyle. Instead of living by their own list of what's right and wrong, they'd have to take seriously God's moral standards.

To live without God, however, is to live without hope -- hope for His presence with us right now, and hope for eternity. Instead of knowing that God has put us here for a purpose, they end up living without any ultimate meaning in life. No wonder the Psalmist declared, "The fool says in his heart, 'There is no God'." (Psalm 14:1)

Make sure of your own commitment to Jesus Christ, who came into the world to demonstrate God's reality -- and also His love. Then ask God to help you point others -- including your cousin -- to the freedom and hope they can have in Christ. They may not believe your arguments -- but they can't deny the reality of Christ's power to change your life.

Write to Billy Graham in care of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C. 28201 or visit the website at

billygraham.org

Style on 05/16/2017