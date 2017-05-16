Robber took wallet in North Little Rock, homeless man says

A homeless man was robbed of his wallet in North Little Rock on Saturday morning, according to a police report.

Jimmie Jones, 58, told police he was robbed at gunpoint by a man with a black semi-automatic handgun, according to the report.

Jones told police he was walking up Fort Roots Drive and stopped to rest by sitting on a wall. A man approached him, and Jones asked the man about directions, according to the report.

The man told Jones he was headed in the right direction before showing a handgun and pointing it at Jones, according to the report.

Jones handed over his wallet, according to the report. The robber then ordered Jones to walk up the hill without looking back, police said.

Jones described the robber as a black man in his mid- to late 30s, weighing about 220 pounds, according to the report. He also said the man had on dark-colored denim shorts and an orange T-shirt, the report said.

