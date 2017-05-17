2018 Spotlight: Greenwood QB Connor Noland

Greenwood quarterback and Arkansas commitment Connor Noland is the first in-state prospect to be spotlighted for the 2018 class.

Noland, 6-2, 190 completed 151 of 229 passes for 2,095 yards, 18 touchdowns and throwing only 3 interceptions while splitting time with senior Luke Hales as a junior. He rushed 122 times for 553 yards while leading the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record.

He also split time as a sophomore and completed 73 of 103 passes for 872 yards and 9 touchdowns with just two interceptions while also rushing 61 times for 431 and 4 touchdowns.

Noland picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Texas A&M, UCLA, Kentucky, Missouri, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Penn State and others.

He's an outstanding pitcher with a 90 MPH plus fastball and is also committed to play baseball for the Hogs.

Noland is batting .340 with 2 home runs and 26 RBIs while having an on base percentage of .426 this season. He has 85 strikeouts in 58 innings, an ERA of .48 while only walking 8 batters.