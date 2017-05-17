Bohanon to delay decision, will announce top 5

Highly regarded Earle quarterback Gerry Bohanon will announce his top five schools in no order on Friday instead of revealing his college decision like originally planned. He said he'll make known his top schools on Twitter between 4 and 5 p.m.

Bohanon, 6-4, 215 pounds, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Baylor, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others.

He threw for 2,734 yards and rushed for more than 1,000 as a junior. He passed for 1,763 yards, rushed for 964 yards in eight games as a sophomore. He also had 46 tackles and 9 sacks in five games at defensive end.

ESPN rates him the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 117 overall prospect in the nation.

Bohanon visited Arkansas on April 28-29.