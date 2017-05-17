Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Bohanon to delay decision, will announce top 5
This article was published today at 8:08 p.m.
Highly regarded Earle quarterback Gerry Bohanon will announce his top five schools in no order on Friday instead of revealing his college decision like originally planned. He said he'll make known his top schools on Twitter between 4 and 5 p.m.
Bohanon, 6-4, 215 pounds, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Baylor, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others.
He threw for 2,734 yards and rushed for more than 1,000 as a junior. He passed for 1,763 yards, rushed for 964 yards in eight games as a sophomore. He also had 46 tackles and 9 sacks in five games at defensive end.
ESPN rates him the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 117 overall prospect in the nation.
Bohanon visited Arkansas on April 28-29.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Bohanon to delay decision, will announce top 5
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.