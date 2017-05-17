Home / Latest News /
Police: Masked Arkansas man arrested outside KFC told officers he was there to smoke meth
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 1:06 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
An Arkansas man was arrested Monday morning on drug charges after he was spotted wearing a mask outside a fast-food restaurant, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
Hot Springs police arrived at the parking lot of the KFC at 114 Airport Road around 10:30 a.m. after getting a call about a suspicious car being driven by a person wearing a mask, the paper reported.
Police spotted the gold Chevrolet Malibu, which had a gold mask resting on the driver's side headrest, and pulled the vehicle over.
The driver, James Lewis Smith II, 27, of Pine Vista, started to speak with police while a passenger jumped out and fled on foot, the paper reported.
The 27-year-old reportedly told officers that he and the other man had parked at the fast-food restaurant to smoke meth, according to an affidavit. Police said they found meth inside the car as well as three pipes, pills and a firearm.
Smith was arrested on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, possession of meth with purpose, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and four counts of drug paraphernalia.
A court date is scheduled for Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Police: Masked Arkansas man arrested outside KFC told officers he was there to smoke meth
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
LRDawg says... May 17, 2017 at 1:15 p.m.
Lol that meth runied these guys brain's. Hard drug
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.