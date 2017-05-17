Police: Masked Arkansas man arrested outside KFC told officers he was there to smoke meth

An Arkansas man was arrested Monday morning on drug charges after he was spotted wearing a mask outside a fast-food restaurant, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Hot Springs police arrived at the parking lot of the KFC at 114 Airport Road around 10:30 a.m. after getting a call about a suspicious car being driven by a person wearing a mask, the paper reported.

Police spotted the gold Chevrolet Malibu, which had a gold mask resting on the driver's side headrest, and pulled the vehicle over.

The driver, James Lewis Smith II, 27, of Pine Vista, started to speak with police while a passenger jumped out and fled on foot, the paper reported.

The 27-year-old reportedly told officers that he and the other man had parked at the fast-food restaurant to smoke meth, according to an affidavit. Police said they found meth inside the car as well as three pipes, pills and a firearm.

Smith was arrested on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, possession of meth with purpose, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and four counts of drug paraphernalia.

A court date is scheduled for Tuesday.