Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 3:17 p.m.

Police investigate after body found on Arkansas railroad tracks

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 2:49 p.m.


Authorities are investigating after the body of an Arkansas man was found early Wednesday on railroad tracks.

The Poinsett County sheriff's office said the body of 74-year-old Marvin Hugh Jones was found shortly after 5 a.m. by officials with BNSF Railway Co. No information on the cause of death has been released.

The discovery came a day after Jones, a Paragould resident, was reported as "possibly missing" on a levee outside Trumann, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Deputies responded and searched the area but did not find him at that time.

Jones' body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory, authorities said, noting the investigation into the death is ongoing.

