List reveals top baby names selected by Arkansas parents in 2016

The Social Security Administration has released its annual ranking of top baby names nationally and by state.

The most popular boy name selected in Arkansas last year was Elijah. It was followed by William, Mason, Noah and James to form the top five.

Ava was the top girl name in the state in 2015, followed by Emma, Olivia, Abigail and Harper.

[UPDATED DATABASE: See where your name ranks in Arkansas from 1920-2016]

For comparison, the top names in Arkansas in 2015 were Emma and William. Both jumped down a spot in the 2016 rankings.

Nationally, Emma was the top selection for a girl name last year. Noah sat atop the list for boy names.