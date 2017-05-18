Police: Arkansas man charged earlier in break-ins found hiding in closet during burglary investigation

A Hot Springs man who is facing charges in multiple break-ins earlier this year was arrested again when officers investigating a burglary found him hiding in a closet, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Thursday.

Corey Allen Dalton, 32, remained in the Garland County jail Thursday after his arrest Tuesday on charges including felony residential burglary.

According to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper, officers responded to a reported burglary in progress at a home on Sixth Street in Hot Springs and later found Dalton hiding in a closet in an upstairs bedroom.

In February, Dalton was accused of breaking into a utility trailer and two boats at a Hot Springs business, according to the Sentinel-Record story, which also noted Dalton faced charges of breaking or entering and theft of property in other cases.

