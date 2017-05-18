Home /
Police: Arkansas man charged earlier in break-ins found hiding in closet during burglary investigation
This article was published today at 10:19 a.m.
A Hot Springs man who is facing charges in multiple break-ins earlier this year was arrested again when officers investigating a burglary found him hiding in a closet, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Thursday.
Corey Allen Dalton, 32, remained in the Garland County jail Thursday after his arrest Tuesday on charges including felony residential burglary.
According to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper, officers responded to a reported burglary in progress at a home on Sixth Street in Hot Springs and later found Dalton hiding in a closet in an upstairs bedroom.
In February, Dalton was accused of breaking into a utility trailer and two boats at a Hot Springs business, according to the Sentinel-Record story, which also noted Dalton faced charges of breaking or entering and theft of property in other cases.
Click here to read the full story in today's Sentinel-Record.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Arkansas man charged earlier in break-ins found hiding in closet during burglary investigation
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.