Style: The devolution of 'Alien' continues
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:26 a.m.
Back in 1979, a young Ridley Scott made a movie called Alien that transcended the boundaries of horror and sci-fi films and infiltrated the dreams of generations. It set a standard that few movies, unfortunately, have approached in recent decades. But Scott keeps trying, and he’s back this week with a new prequel to his class, Alien: Covenant, and our Piers Marchant, a Xenomorph scholar, has seen it. He reports in Friday’s Style section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Meanwhile, in the same issue, Philip Martin regards Israeli director Joseph Cedar’s Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer, which stars another ’70s icon, silver-haired Richard Gere in the title role. And Dan Lybarger watched Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul for you. (You’re welcome.)
