Subscribe Register Login

Friday, May 19, 2017, 1:27 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Style: Clematis is versatile climber

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:23 a.m.

Clematis is one of the most popular flowering vines, and no wonder — this versatile plant can be grown on walls, pergolas, in containers or left to ramble through trees and shrubs, writes Janet B. Carson in Style.

There are more than 600 named varieties of clematis and many more seedlings.

Flower colors range from pinks to purples, blues, reds and whites and even a few yellows, with multicolored options as well.

With so many clematis plants to choose from, it is hard to know what to pick.

See Saturday’s Democrat-Gazette for Carson’s tips for finding the right clematis for your garden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Style: Clematis is versatile climber

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online