Police: Woman who wore dinosaur costume, spooked horses surrenders

A woman who police say wore a dinosaur costume and spooked carriage horses in South Carolina has surrendered.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement that 26-year-old Nicole Wells is charged with disorderly conduct and wearing a mask or disguise.

Francis said Wells was dressed in an orange Tyrannosaurus rex costume and walked toward the horses pulling the carriage. She started growling Thursday even though the driver shouted several times for her to leave.

When the horses became spooked, the driver was thrown from the carriage, which ran over his leg. The horses and the passengers in the carriage were not injured.

The police statement did not give a motive.