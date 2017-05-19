Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: Robber sought in armed holdup outside Arkansas Wal-Mart, police say
This article was published today at 12:45 p.m.
Authorities in eastern Arkansas say an assailant is sought after the robbery of someone outside a Wal-Mart store nearly a week ago.
The West Memphis Police Department said in a statement that the robber brandished a small handgun and demanded money from a victim Saturday at the store’s location at 798 W. Service Road in West Memphis.
When the victim complied, the assailant ran back to a red car and traveled toward West Service Road, according to authorities.
The robber, a white male, is seen in surveillance footage wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket.
A more detailed physical description was not immediately available Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444 or West Memphis police at (870) 735-1210.
