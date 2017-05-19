Teen charged in Arkansas home invasion in which 10-year-old held at gunpoint

An 18-year-old was charged in a March home invasion in which two people were held at gunpoint, one of whom was a 10-year-old girl, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Demetrius Lamar Holmes and three others are accused of forcing their way into a house in the 400 block of Emory Street in Hot Springs around 4:30 a.m. on March 22 and pointing guns at a minor and his 10-year-old sister, according to the newspaper.

The burglars yelled at the siblings, who ran from the house, the Sentinel-Record reported. Police saw security video of four people walking up to the residence, and the male victim said that he and Holmes had problems with each other, according to the newspaper.

Holmes was in custody at a juvenile detention center when he was served with a warrant for aggravated residential burglary Wednesday, the Sentinel-Record reported. Holmes was transferred to the Garland County jail and then released on a $25,000 bond earlier this week, according to the newspaper.

Two of the other burglary suspects have been arrested in connection with other crimes, the Sentinel-Record reported. The fourth suspect is still at large, according to the newspaper.

A June 6 court date has been set for Holmes.

Click here to read the full story in today’s Sentinel-Record.