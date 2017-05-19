Subscribe Register Login

Friday, May 19, 2017, 2:42 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Teen charged in Arkansas home invasion in which 10-year-old held at gunpoint

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 1:54 p.m.

demetrius-holmes

PHOTO BY GARLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Demetrius Holmes

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An 18-year-old was charged in a March home invasion in which two people were held at gunpoint, one of whom was a 10-year-old girl, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Demetrius Lamar Holmes and three others are accused of forcing their way into a house in the 400 block of Emory Street in Hot Springs around 4:30 a.m. on March 22 and pointing guns at a minor and his 10-year-old sister, according to the newspaper.

The burglars yelled at the siblings, who ran from the house, the Sentinel-Record reported. Police saw security video of four people walking up to the residence, and the male victim said that he and Holmes had problems with each other, according to the newspaper.

Holmes was in custody at a juvenile detention center when he was served with a warrant for aggravated residential burglary Wednesday, the Sentinel-Record reported. Holmes was transferred to the Garland County jail and then released on a $25,000 bond earlier this week, according to the newspaper.

Two of the other burglary suspects have been arrested in connection with other crimes, the Sentinel-Record reported. The fourth suspect is still at large, according to the newspaper.

A June 6 court date has been set for Holmes.

Click here to read the full story in today’s Sentinel-Record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Teen charged in Arkansas home invasion in which 10-year-old held at gunpoint

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Murphy01 says... May 19, 2017 at 2:39 p.m.

Look Dee, another one. But who is counting?

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online