Report says driver ran, left tot behind

A man abandoned a 2-year-old as he fled police Friday in Little Rock, police reported.

Officers tried to stop Kevin Turner, 26, for a traffic violation about 10:31 a.m. in the area of Auxor and Baseline roads, according to an arrest report. Police said Turner refused to stop. Officers reportedly chased the vehicle about 3.5 miles north to Mabelvale Pike and Gum Springs Road, where the driver got out of his vehicle and ran.

Police then found the boy, who had not been "secured in a car seat," according to the report.

No injuries were reported.

Police found and arrested Turner nearby at 5302 Gum Springs Road.

He was charged with fleeing, reckless driving, endangering the welfare of a minor, obstructing governmental operations and driving with a suspended license.

Turner of Little Rock was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Friday.

LR man is arrested in car theft, chase

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday night on accusations that he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and led authorities on a chase on Interstate 30, police said.

North Little Rock police officers were flagged down by a victim near Pershing Avenue and Schaer Street who said a man had just stolen his vehicle, according to a police report.

Officers spotted the vehicle near Percy Machin Drive and 19th Street and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop, the report said.

The driver evaded police and eventually got onto westbound Interstate 30, the report said.

Arkansas State Police joined the pursuit there, and the vehicle pulled over around 11 p.m. near the exit onto Scott Hamilton Drive in Little Rock, officials said.

Police said the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran, but was apprehended a short time later. A sawed-off shotgun reportedly was found on the ground near the driver's-side door.

Lorenzo Maurice Facen-Watson, 22, faces felony charges of aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing and criminal use of prohibited weapons. He is being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail.

A court date is set for Tuesday.

Metro on 05/20/2017