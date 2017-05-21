Arkansas teen killed in head-on crash, police say

A 19-year-old Arkansan was killed Saturday morning after the vehicle he was in crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another car head-on, police said.

Mario Rebollar of Danville was driving a 2003 Lincoln Aviator north on Arkansas 27 around 12:30 a.m. when his car crossed the centerline and hit a southbound 2006 Chevy Cobalt, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The crash happened north of Slo Fork Road in Yell County, police said.

Rebollar was fatally injured in the crash, according to the report. Two others were injured: Darryl Barren, 33, of Danville and a minor, police said. Police did not identify the minor in the report.

Conditions were reportedly cloudy and wet at the time of the wreck.

There have been at least 181 deaths in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.