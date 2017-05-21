COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

May 21

St. Boniface Catholic Church Bazaar

NEW DIXIE — The annual St. Boniface Catholic Church Bazaar will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 70 St. Boniface Drive, 5 miles west of the Toad Suck community. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a choice of barbecue beef or chicken. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 may eat free. Takeout orders are available by calling (501) 759-2896. Activities will include games, a ham-and-bacon stand, a country store, refreshments, a silent auction, a bounce house and a sale of garden plants. Raffle tickets are six for $5. The drawing for the grand prize of $1,500 will be at 3 p.m., the close of the bazaar. For more information, call Diane Gottsponer at (501) 391-2340.

Wesley UMC 70th Anniversary

CONWAY — Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 E. Oak St., across from Caldwell Country Store, will celebrate its 70th anniversary. The event will begin with a gathering time and light refreshments at 9 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10 a.m. The Rev. Steve Johnson, a former pastor of the church, will deliver the message. Following the service, a barbecue dinner will take place, as well as sharing stories and memories of the church. Former pastors of the church and their spouses have been invited, as well as former members of Wesley, and all who have an interest in the church are welcome to attend. For more information, call the church office at (501) 327-7629.

May 22

Audubon Society Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the Lakeview Room of the Lake Dardanelle State Park Visitor Center. Call (501) 977-3899 for directions. Sasha Bowles, a park interpreter at Lake Dardanelle State Park, will present a program on bald eagles, their habits and how to get a glimpse of them at Lake Dardanelle. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend.

May 23

Community Band Call for Musicians

RUSSELLVILLE — The West Central River Valley Community Band needs musicians to play for the Russellville Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. May 29 at the new Veterans Memorial Park at Bona Dea Trails. One rehearsal will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arkansas Center for Music Education, 502 Tyler Road. Practice music is available. For more information, to sign up or to arrange music pickup, email info4acme@gmail.com or call (479) 264-9107.

May 25

Public Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. to discuss converting the tennis courts at Shiloh Park to pickleball courts. The meeting will be at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive. The public is invited to attend.

Cook the Book!

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present Cook the Book! at 6 p.m. at the library. The library has chosen a cookbook, The Book Lover’s Cookbook, by Shaunda Kennedy Wender and Janet Kay Jensen, so stop by the front desk, choose a recipe, go home and cook it, and bring the completed dish back to the library. The library will supply paper goods and drinks, so sign up and bring enough food to share, and bring a copy of the recipe to the event. For more information, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

May 27

Reunion ’Round the Rails 2017

RUSSELLVILLE — Friends of the Depot will present a free 100th-anniversary celebration of the 1917 Russellville depot. Reunion ’Round the Rails 2017 will begin at 10 a.m. with a Taste of Tech Brunch, followed by opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. and picnic-style food in the afternoon. Area musicians will showcase decades of music from noon to 9 p.m. Activities for all ages include a model-train exhibit, Toys for Tots Train Rides, History ’Round the Rails events by area authors, readings, art, storytelling, a Depot Store, a Picnic Theme Contest, dancing and a fireworks finale at 9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs. For information and a schedule of events, go to www.mainstreetrussellville.com or www.facebook.com/mainstreetrussellville, or call Main Street Russellville at (479) 967-1437.

Mount Vernon-Enola School Reunion

MOUNT VERNON — The annual Mount Vernon-Enola School reunion will begin at 11 a.m. in the Mount Vernon-Enola School Cafeteria. A potluck lunch will be served at noon. The 1967 graduating class will be honored. All former teachers, faculty and staff are invited to attend and are asked to bring yearbooks, pictures and memories to share. For more information, call (501) 680-4633, (501) 733-7207 or (501) 849-2145.

Ongoing

May Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — A watercolor exhibition by Becky Botos will be on display through May in the gallery at the River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St. Botos is a self-taught artist who has been represented in several galleries in Arkansas and has won awards in group exhibitions. For more information, call (479) 968-2452.

Community Band Spring Rehearsals

RUSSELLVILLE — The West Central River Valley Community Band is accepting new and returning musicians for rehearsals for the band’s spring 2017 performance. Musicians should be in upper junior high to advanced in skill. Rehearsals will continue at 7 p.m. May 30 and June 1, 6 and 8 at the Arkansas Center for Music Education, 502 Tyler Road. The concert will feature the music of Aaron Copland and will be at 7 p.m. June 10 at Depot Park. To sign up to play, arrange to pick up music or for more information, email info4acme@gmail.com or call (479) 264-9107.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., will offer a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Stroke Support Group

CONWAY — The Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital Stroke Support Group meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday, every other month, in the Therapy Gym. Today, Julie Shock, a physical therapist and supervisor of Conway Regional Therapy Services-Salem, will discuss therapy and exercises for treatment of stroke. Other meeting dates include July 20, Sept. 21 and Nov. 16. The free group welcomes inpatients, as well as individuals from the community. For more information, call (501) 960-8219 or email rehab@conwayregional.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Perry County Memorial Day Service

PERRYVILLE — Perry County will hold a Memorial Day remembrance service at 9 a.m. May 29 in the Connection Center of Perryville United Methodist Church, 123 Cross St. The public is invited. The guest speaker will be retired Army Maj. Gen. Ronald S. Chastain of Conway, who served as deputy commanding general for the Arkansas Army National Guard, adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard, commander of the 39th Brigade Combat Team during Operation Iraqi Freedom II, commander of the 25th Rear Operations Center during Operation Desert Storm and chief of staff (wartime) for the United States Forces Korea. For more information on the event, call County Judge Toby Davis’ office at (501) 889-5128.

Sacred Heart School Bazaar

MORRILTON — The Sacred Heart School Bazaar will take place June 2 and 3 at the school, 106 N. St Joseph St. Activities will include a midway featuring kiddie-land games, bingo, a ham-and-bacon stand, a silent/online auction, a Baggo tournament and more. This year’s raffle grand prize is a 2017 Ford F-150 4x2 SuperCrew. The drawing for prizes, including a $1,000 vacation voucher, will be June 3. A spaghetti/sausage and turkey/dressing dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. June 3 in the school gym, with carryout dinners available. For more information, call the school at (501) 354-8113 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org.

Devil Dog Golden Brunch

MORRILTON — Morrilton High School’s 17th annual Devil Dog Golden Brunch will take place June 3 in the Morrilton High School Cafeteria. Visiting with classmates will begin at 10 a.m., and brunch will be served at 11 a.m. Stan Willis will serve as master of ceremonies. Class introductions and a program will follow the brunch. The class of 1967, which has reached the 50-year mark since graduation, will be the honored class. All who were in a class that graduated from MHS at least 50 years ago, whether or not they went through graduation, are invited to attend. Return registration forms by Wednesday. Anyone who did not receive a registration form may call (501) 354-5346.

Church Centennial Celebration

GREENBRIER — Bono Baptist Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. June 4 at the church, 414 Arkansas 285 N. at Burkett Flat Road. Emil Turner will be the guest speaker, followed by a catered catfish dinner on the church grounds. The dinner costs $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger may eat free. RSVP by calling (501) 679-0509 or emailing connect@bonobaptist.com.

Youth Theatre Summer Intensive Program

CONWAY — The Youth Theatre of Central Arkansas will host its annual Summer Intensive Program for students in grades five through 12 on June 5 to July 15 in the Snow Fine Arts Center at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. There will be performances open to the public at 7 p.m. July 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. July 15 in the Bridges/Larson Theatre. Registration and fees are due May 31. For applications, visit www.uca.edu/theatre/summer-intensive. The fee is $375. There are early-bird specials, multichild discounts and grant opportunities. For more information, contact Melissa Pearson at melissap@uca.edu or (501) 450-5092.

Volman Cemetery Fundraiser

BIGELOW — The Volman Cemetery will have its annual fundraiser June 10 at the Bigelow Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. There will be a fish dinner with all the trimmings, prepared by the Oaks Family, at 5 p.m., with an auction to follow. Plates will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Donations may be mailed to the Volman Cemetery, P.O. Box 103, Bigelow, AR 72016.

Children’s Fishing Derby

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will present the annual Children’s Fishing Derby, a free event for children ages 4 to 12, at 8 a.m. June 10 at Pleasant View Park. The weigh-in will be at 10 a.m. Prizes will be given in three age divisions for the heaviest catfish and the heaviest stringer of catfish. A special prize will be awarded for the biggest fish caught during the derby. Register at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive. For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (479) 968-1272.

88th annual St. Joseph Picnic

CENTER RIDGE — The 88th annual St Joseph Picnic, featuring all-you-can-eat homemade Italian sausage and spaghetti, will take place from 2:30-7:30 p.m. June 17 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall. The all-family event will include the Kountry Store, games and refreshments. Everyone is welcome. The cost is $18 for adults and $6 for children. Children younger than 3 may eat free. To-go plates will be available at 3 p.m. For more information, call (662) 292-5965.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.