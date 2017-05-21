Home /
Police: Arkansas woman hit, killed while walking across I-30
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by two vehicles while she tried to cross Interstate 30 in central Arkansas Friday night, police said.
Kimberly Warren, 55, of Alexander was crossing the westbound lanes of I-30 in Pulaski County around 11:45 p.m. when she was hit by two vehicles, according to an Arkansas State police report.
Warren was near the Alexander Road exit near the Little Rock city limit when she was hit first by a 2016 Volvo and then by a 2013 Chevrolet, the report said.
Warren sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
Conditions were reportedly cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck. No one else was listed as injured in the accident.
There have been at least 181 deaths in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.
