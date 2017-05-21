Third annual BayFest features pet parade

FAIRFIELD BAY — Fairfield Bay is gearing up for the third annual BayFest street festival, complete with vendors, live music, activities for kids and a pet parade.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fairfield Bay Village Mall.

Dan Feuer has been coordinating BayFest for the past three years with Jonathan Peters.

“My favorite part of coordinating the event is being able to see it grow every year and seeing the fun that everybody has,” Feuer said. “It has been a lot of work, but it has always been very rewarding.”

Feuer said there will be food and craft vendors at the festival, including Chow Hall BBQ and Chibbie’s Grill.

There will also be a clown, a bouncy house and games for kids at the festival, he said.

The Animal Protection League will have a booth set up, and funds raised will benefit the animal shelter, Feuer said.

He said there will also be a flag ceremony led by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4513 Color Guard Auxiliary.

Faith Over Fire, a gospel group, will start the entertainment for the day, performing from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by the pet parade around 1 p.m. Then Big Shane Thornton will take the stage from 1-4 p.m., Feuer said.

He said event sponsors include CSI Renovations and Roofing, Community Water System, Bud Lady Fishing, First Service Bank, Baptist Health, Love Luxe Bath & Beauty, Quality Floors, F.L. Davis and Mountain Ranch Golf.

“The pet parade was initiated last year and was a huge success,” Feuer said. “It’s just a full day of activity.”

Feuer said there is no admission fee to attend BayFest.

Jonathan Peters helped Feuer start the event three years ago.

Peters said this is his third year coordinating the event, and his responsibilities include getting

entertainment, sponsors and vendors organized and set up.

“When we first started BayFest, I thought we needed a community event in Fairfield Bay,” Peters said. “We do have different events in Fairfield Bay, but I felt we needed a community event [so people could] walk the streets, see the vendors and listen to bands,” he said.

Peters said his favorite part of BayFest is the pet parade.

“Fairfield Bay is real big on animals,” Peters said.

“Last year we started the pet parade, and we had a red carpet,” he said. “[Dog owners] got to show off their skills and show off their dogs for everyone. It was a unique deal.”

Peters said last year’s pet contestants included a Greyhound dressed as a Greyhound bus and a Yorkie dressed in a full Razorback outfit.

“We had 20 entries last year, and this year, we have about 40 entries. People love their pets,” Peters said.

“It’s a communitywide event. They get out and get to have fun,” Peters said. “We usually have [BayFest] in September. It’s our first year to have it in May.

“We look forward to having everyone there. Right now, we have around 45 vendors who will be there. It’s going to build up.”

Feuer said the organizers also have big plans for next year’s BayFest.

After BayFest, The Remnants will perform from 5-7 p.m. at Woodland Mead Park’s Lions Amphitheater. There is no cover charge, but donations will be accepted.

A Memorial Day concert will take place from 2-4 p.m. May 28 at the Woodland Mead Park Amphitheater. The National Guard Jazz Band will perform, and the show is free to the public.

Kimberly Walker, president of North Central Arkansas Foundation for the Arts and Education, said that in case of rain, the concert will be held at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center.

“We are very much looking forward to celebrating with our community through the music of patriotism,” Walker said.

Staff writer Kayla Baugh can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or kbaugh@arkansasonline.com.