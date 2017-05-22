After giving ride to 2, Little Rock man's minivan stolen at gunpoint, police say

A 57-year-old Little Rock man’s minivan was taken during a carjacking Friday afternoon after he gave two people a ride, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim’s 2003 Chrysler Town & Country was taken around 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West 19th Street, authorities said.

The victim told police he was at the intersection of 9th and Broadway Streets in Little Rock Friday when two people asked for a ride.

The victim gave the men a ride to the intersection of 29th and Battery Streets, the report said, noting he got out there. While he was trying to help one of the passengers, the other grabbed his keys and the pair ran off, according to the report.

When the robbers returned five minutes later, one of them was holding a black handgun, authorities said.

The victim said he saw the gun and then got out of his minivan and started running. The robbers got in the vehicle and drove off, according to the report.

One robber was described as a 6-foot-tall black male with dreadlocks who wore a red shirt and blue jeans. The victim said the gunman was a black male who stood 5 feet 5 inches tall, had short straight hair and wore a white T-shirt with gray or blue sweatpants.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.