Arkansas man killed after truck drives through ditch, driveways
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:54 a.m.
An Arkansas man was killed in a crash after his truck drove off a state highway in Benton County Saturday morning, police said.
Floyd D. Guthrie, 67, of Gentry was heading south on Arkansas 59 near Chesney Road outside Siloam Springs around 5:20 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
His 2015 Chevrolet truck left the roadway and traveled through a ditch and several driveways before stopping, police said. Guthrie suffered fatal injuries.
No one else was reported injured in the wreck, and conditions were clear and dry at the time.
At least 182 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
