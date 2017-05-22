Little Rock man forced from car at gunpoint, walks for miles to find business to call 911, police say

After being forced from his car at gunpoint, a Little Rock man walked three miles to find a business to call police early Saturday, police said.

The 29-year-old victim told officers he was sitting in a white 2003 Lexus ES300 around 3 a.m. in an alley off of the 2700 block of Wolfe Street, according to a police report.

An unknown gunman approached the Lexus and ordered the man out of the driver seat and into the passenger seat, the report said. They drove to Guardian Court, about 6 miles away, where the gunman forced the victim out of the Lexus and told him he'd toss his iPhone at the nearby corner of Guardian Court and Butler Road, the report said.

The 29-year-old then walked from that intersection to the 5200 block of South University Avenue, about three miles away, in search of an open business that would let him call police, the report said.

Police then reportedly took the 29-year-old to go look for his iPhone, but they were unsuccessful.

No suspect was named on the report.